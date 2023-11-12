Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Redbubble Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

