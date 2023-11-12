Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.