Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RLFTF opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.
About Relief Therapeutics
