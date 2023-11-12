Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RLFTF opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

