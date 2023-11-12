Renasant Co. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Renasant has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Renasant Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RNST stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.
RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
