Renasant Co. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

