Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNLSY. UBS Group cut Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised Renault from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Renault alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNLSY

Renault Stock Up 0.8 %

Renault Company Profile

RNLSY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

(Get Free Report

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.