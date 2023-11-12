Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 109,637 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 874,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $81,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $98.64 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

