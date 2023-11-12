Rhumbline Advisers Has $79.81 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $79,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

NYSE TFC opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

