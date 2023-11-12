Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,397 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,593. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

