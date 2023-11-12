River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 137,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 541,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $194.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

