River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock worth $2,034,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COF opened at $104.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.