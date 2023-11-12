River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

