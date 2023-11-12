River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $665.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.