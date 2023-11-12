River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,364 shares of company stock worth $12,738,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $222.44 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.89. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

