Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,233. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

