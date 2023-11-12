Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,503 Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEAE. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,112,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

AEAE opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

