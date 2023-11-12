Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $141.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $158.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

