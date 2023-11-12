Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

SO stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

