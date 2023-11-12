Rock Creek Group LP Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,352,000 after buying an additional 240,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.92. The stock has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.