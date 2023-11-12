Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

