Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.04 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

