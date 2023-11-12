Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $15.56 Average PT from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

ROIV stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,210,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,210,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,277,927 shares of company stock worth $221,952,896. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

