Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

