Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Trimmed by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $7.41 on Friday, reaching $517.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,271. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $493.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $518.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

