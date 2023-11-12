Roth Mkm Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.28.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

