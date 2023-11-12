Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5 %

COST traded up $13.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $577.12. 1,909,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.28 and a 200 day moving average of $539.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

