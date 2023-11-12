Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.19. 4,773,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $166.61. The company has a market cap of $447.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

