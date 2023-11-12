Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.88. The stock had a trading volume of 458,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

