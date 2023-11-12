Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,782 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.39. 2,988,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.72.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

