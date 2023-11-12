Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 6,841 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,690,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

DHR traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $197.00. 2,110,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

