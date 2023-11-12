Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MA traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.38. 2,807,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,075. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

