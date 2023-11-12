Roundview Capital LLC Buys 1,217 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.46. 3,303,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.