Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 411,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,375,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $356.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

