Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,454 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

