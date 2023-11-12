Roundview Capital LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.