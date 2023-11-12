Roundview Capital LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.