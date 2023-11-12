Roundview Capital LLC Has $12.31 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,978 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

