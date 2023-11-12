Roundview Capital LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $707,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,656 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $106.11. 8,897,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,332. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

