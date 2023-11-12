Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 2,523,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,090. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

