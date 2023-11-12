Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 22,841 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,292,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,041. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $505.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

