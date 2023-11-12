Roundview Capital LLC Raises Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 201 shares of company stock valued at $268,124 and have sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKL traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,339.72. 51,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,464.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,418.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.