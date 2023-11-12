Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.22 on Friday, reaching $328.77. 19,116,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,565,420. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $844.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

