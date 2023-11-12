Roundview Capital LLC Sells 14,045 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,574. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.39. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

