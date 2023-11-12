Roundview Capital LLC Sells 41,318 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

