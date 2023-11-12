Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$91.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SJ. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$85.86.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$83.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.42. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$45.95 and a 1-year high of C$84.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.9138177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,571. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

