Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $16.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.46.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.