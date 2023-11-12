Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $35.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOS. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.24.

Get Mosaic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Up 0.1 %

MOS stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after buying an additional 748,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.