Royal Bank of Canada Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $111.80.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

