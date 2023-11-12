Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $32.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Xencor Trading Up 3.2 %

XNCR stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The company’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xencor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Xencor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Xencor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

