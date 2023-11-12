Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Target Price to $26.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Cannae Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.86. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

