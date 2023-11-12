Royal Bank of Canada Trims CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Target Price to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRT.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.84%.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
