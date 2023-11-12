Royal Bank of Canada Trims Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price to $87.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens cut Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Masonite International by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

